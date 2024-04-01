This year’s Sulby Primary School production of the famous Disney musical Mary Poppins has been hailed a triumph.
Performed by just over 80 children, ranging from 8 to 11 years old, the all-singing, all-dancing spectacular, was brought to life in the school dining hall which was transformed into 17 Cherry Tree Lane and the chimney filled rooftops of London.
The show began with a line-up of enthusiastic yet ‘elderly’ Nanny applicants played by boys and girls from Year 6 who’s surprisingly funky dance moves were a sight to behold.
Soon Mary Poppins herself flew over the heads of the audience to land via a cleverly arranged system of ropes and pulleys and a very lifelike cardboard model.
Performed over one afternoon and two evenings, the audience of parents, relatives and local dignitaries were treated to all the well-loved classics, such as ‘Supercalifragilistiexpialidocious’, Jolly Holiday (in which they even managed to include dancing penguins), free roaming carousel horses and an enthusiastic one-man band with an oversized big base drum. ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’ lit up the stage as the nursery toys magically came to life.
A total of 30 chimney sweeps then filled the rooftop set to perform Step in Time which almost brought the house down. The finale then saw every child singing their hearts out to “Let’s Go Fly a Kite’.
Head of school Penny Doran said: ‘We are all exceptionally proud of the children, they were pure magic with each and everyone of them achieving in their own way.’
Executive head David Jenkins was also very impressed with the show, adding: ‘It was practically perfect in every way!’