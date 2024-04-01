Performed over one afternoon and two evenings, the audience of parents, relatives and local dignitaries were treated to all the well-loved classics, such as ‘Supercalifragilistiexpialidocious’, Jolly Holiday (in which they even managed to include dancing penguins), free roaming carousel horses and an enthusiastic one-man band with an oversized big base drum. ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’ lit up the stage as the nursery toys magically came to life.