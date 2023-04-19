The Sailors’ Shelter’s seventh year of weekly summer concerts gets under way on Wednesday (May 3).
The characterful historic Peel venue, which has a maximum capacity of 70, will host solo performers, duos and bands until September.
Performers span the range of music genre - pop, blues, folk, folk-rock, swing, jazz and country are all included among the line-up.
Spokesman Paul Reynolds told Island Life: ‘The Sailors’ Shelter was built in the 19th century as a sanctuary for fishermen and other sailors who needed a place to meet at times they were not at sea or in the family home.
‘It is run by a committee of volunteers, leased from the government.
‘They have taken the building and modernised it to be fit for all sorts of community use including dancing, meetings, as the headquarters for Peel Traditional Boats, a Christmas grotto, a rehearsal area and various concerts.’
The summer concerts benefit from a PA system which has been installed.
‘It is unique as a venue for playing amplified acoustic music of all types,’ Paul explained.
‘It is compact, bijou and very atmospheric, with a capacity of around 70 who can enjoy performers on a small stage.’
Each gig has three 35-minute slots, one of which is played by the host.
The first concert on Wednesday (May 3) will feature Paul himself along with Sue Harrison and Babs Killey.
They will be followed by Amore (May 10), Relative Impact (May 17), The Whiskey Boys (May 24) and Rob Middleton and John Gregory (May 31).
Other confirmed acts include East Ronague Combined Services Regimental Band (June 7), Jon Lightfield (June 14) and Clash Vooar (June 21).
Paul said: ‘Our concerts are performed by local artists, who play there for nothing, and who desperately want to be included every year. We have operated now for seven years previous to this.
‘Our goal is to have close to a full house every week, including both islanders and visitors, then they are guaranteed a cracking evening’s entertainment.’
The audience can choose to sit on comfy chairs or wooden benches - most bring a cushion if they prefer the benches. People can bring their own bottles and tea or coffee can be bought for £1.
The concerts are free to attend. A collection helps to pay for the upkeep of the building.
Concerts take place each Wednesday at 8pm until September. For the full line-up see the ‘Sailors Shelter’ Facebook page.