The island has an unexpected new tourist attraction 0 but one that was never planned.
Twin-masted French brigantine La Malouine sailed from its previous home in Annan, on Scotland’s Solway Firth, early last week to its new base in Ramsey.
However, with no space available in Ramsey harbour, the vessel was anchored in the bay. Overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, the anchor failed and the ship ended up stranded on Ballure beach.
Co-owner and skipper John Kerr had hoped the high tide overnight on Thursday might refloat La Malouine, but the attempt was unsuccessful, with the next comparable tide not due until mid-May.
That means the striking sight on Ballure beach is likely to remain for around another three weeks.
Over the sunny weekend, large numbers of people flocked to see La Malouine and take photographs. While South Beach is usually busier, many instead made their way to Ballure.
Mr Kerr, who lives in Ramsey, said last week there is no realistic option to tow the vessel out and that he will have to wait until tides become favourable again. He had considered asking the lifeboat to assist or using the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust’s telehandler.
He said: ‘My personal feeling is it will not be until May 16 that the tide may be high enough, but probably May 17, 18 or 19.
‘Hopefully, she will be okay in the meantime. I don’t think even a storm will do much damage. We have made sure the hatches are all sealed and anything on deck secured.’
Mr Kerr also reiterated his message for people not to try to climb onto the vessel.
He said: ‘I would urge anyone not to attempt to board the vessel as someone could get hurt.’
We visited Ballure beach this weekend to take photographs alongside dozens of others.