A consultant surgeon who worked in the Isle of Man for 12 years has published a collection of his memoirs.
The memoirs start from Simon’s medical school days in Newcastle upon Tyne in the late 1970's, and go through his surgical career right up to the present day, including his time in the island.
Talking about the book, Simon said: ‘The book mostly consists of my interactions with patients and colleagues over the years and also highlights some of the differences between healthcare in different countries as well as the changes that have occurred in medical training.
‘I have written the book to be understandable to a non-medical audience, and when I use some technical terms I always explain them so that they are easily understood.
‘I have written in a humorous style but there are some graphic pictures and the nature of the content means that it is only suitable for adults although no doubt older children would find some of the stories funny (if my grandchildren are anything to go by!).’
Prior to writing this book, Simon had only ever written scientific papers and had ‘never considered himself to be a writer’.
Despite this, Simon claims that he found writing the book ‘relatively easy’.
He said: ‘It took me about two months to write the book and I perhaps found it easy because I had rehearsed many of the memories when relaying them to friends and colleagues.
‘In fact, this was how I came to write it, as one colleague kept telling me I should write them down as a book!’
Simon currently works in a voluntary capacity as a general surgeon in the city of Battambang in north-west Cambodia.
When he moved to the island back in 2000, he lived on the TT course in Ballaugh and said he had a ‘positive’ experience working in the island.
‘I was welcomed by patients as well as colleagues. I think my job allowed me to bypass the "come-over" label!’ Simon added.
‘I think my favourite memory of working in the island was the team I worked with at both Noble's and Ramsey Cottage hospitals.
‘This was especially true of the operating theatre staff - nurses, anaesthetists, theatre orderlies and surgical trainees. We spent a lot of time working together and got to know each other very well.
‘The decision to take early retirement and leave the island was not an easy choice, and was motivated by my Christian faith.
‘I do come back to the island occasionally, but not as much as I would like. Cambodia is quite far away!’
Random Musings of a Disorderly Mind is available to buy from Waterstones, WH Smith and online through Amazon (priced at £8.65).
To find out more and order online, you can do so by visiting https://www.amazon.com/Random-Musings-Disorderly-Simon-Stock/dp/1035884976