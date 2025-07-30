Taylorian Productions are set to begin a 12-show run of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to the Gaiety Theatre this weekend.
Based on Roald Dahl’s timeless tale, this production invites audiences of all ages to experience the ‘magic, the mystery, and the sweetness’ of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.
The first show begins at 7.30pm this Thursday, July 31, with 11 more shows then taking place before Saturday, August 9.
Asked how the preparations for the show have gone, a spokesperson from Taylorian Productions said: ‘They’ve been fantastic!
‘The team in the Isle of Man and the UK has worked tirelessly to bring this incredible production to life, and rehearsals have been a great success.
‘The cast and crew have shown incredible dedication, and the energy in the rehearsal room has been electric.
‘With all rehearsal processes, there are often long evenings with last-minute changes, but everyone has shown true commitment.’
Ben Heath is set to take on the role of Willy Wonka, with Matt James (Grandpa Joe), Debbie Gooding (Mrs Gloop), Mike Jelski (Mr Salt), Mandy Griffin (Mrs Teavee) and David Cowley (Mr Beauregarde) also forming part of the cast.
The titular role of Charlie Bucket is being taken on by both Thomas McAleer and Joseph Jennings, while Mrs Bucket will be portrayed by Sue Tummon.
‘The auditioning process was both challenging and rewarding,’ the spokesperson added.
‘We had over 130 talented individuals audition, which made the selection process really tough.
‘The standard was incredible. We weren’t looking for the best singer or dancer, we were looking for character - but luckily for us, the cast we chose had it all.’
Preparation for the show began more than a year ago, when Taylorian were rehearsing for their previous show ‘We Will Rock You’.
The theatre company looked at what shows were available on license, as well as the Gaiety schedule to make sure that it was viable for them to take the show on.
Although the show follows the stage adaptation of the popular Roald Dahl book, new songs are also set to be introduced alongside familiar favourites such as ‘Pure Imagination’ and ‘The Candy Man’.
Asked if there was a favourite song amongst those involved in the show, the spokesperson said: ‘Definitely - Pure Imagination is a standout moment in the show and it’s a song that everyone knows.
‘There are then some truly funny songs too from Mrs Gloop, where she skips and yodels and Mrs Teavee, who has some pure comedy gold moments.
‘Audiences can expect a captivating performance filled with stunning visuals, heartfelt moments, and unforgettable music.
‘90% of the incredible team behind our show are volunteers, so every penny of any profit goes straight back into creating the next production.
‘We give our time and energy throughout the year because we truly love what we do, and love seeing the joy on our audience’s faces. That’s what makes it all worthwhile.’
Tickets for the show range from £23 to £29, and to book tickets you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory/