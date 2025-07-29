The American Drama Group (ADG) and TNT Theatre are set to bring William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ to the island this weekend.
Set against the backdrops of Peel Castle and Rushen Abbey Gardens, this production will take the stage on Saturday evening in Peel, followed by a matinee performance on Sunday at Rushen Abbey.
Set in the Sicilian town of Messina, ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ is a lively romantic comedy centred on love, deception and misunderstandings.
Two couples are at the heart of the story. The first, Claudio and Hero, fall in love quickly and plan to marry, but their relationship is nearly destroyed by the scheming of the villainous Don John, who deceives Claudio into believing Hero has been unfaithful.
Hero is publicly shamed at their wedding, but a clever plan to fake her death ultimately leads to a dramatic reconciliation.
Meanwhile, the witty and sharp-tongued Beatrice and Benedick engage in a battle of words, both claiming they will never marry.
Their friends conspire to trick them into confessing their love for each other through staged overheard conversations. The plan works, and their romance provides the play's comedic high point.
The story concludes with both couples reunited and ready to marry, as truth triumphs over deception.
A spokesperson from Manx National Heritage, who are staging the plays, said: ‘The timeless story follows a group of soldiers returning from war to a lively household in Messina, where new romances spark and old rivalries flare.
‘Central to the play are the witty and sharp-tongued Beatrice and Benedick, alongside the young lovers Claudio and Hero, whose entangled relationships are filled with scheming, hilarity, and heartfelt moments - proving once again that love conquers all.’
Directed by Paul Stebbings and featuring a unique musical score by Paul Flush blending Mozart with jazz, this collaboration between TNT Theatre Britain and ADG Europe ‘promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience’.
Vicky Dale, business development manager for Manx National Heritage, commented: ‘Manx National Heritage is delighted to be hosting Much Ado About Nothing in the spectacular surroundings of Peel Castle and Rushen Abbey.
‘We encourage visitors to bring a blanket or chair, dress for the weather and pack a picnic to fully enjoy this very special outdoor event.’
This isn’t the first time an open-air Shakespeare play has been shown at both Peel Castle and Rushen Abbey Gardens.
Last year, ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream’ was brought to the island by Grantly Marshall, founder of ‘American Drama Group Europe’, who perform a variety of theatre performances around the world.
The actors came from New York, London and Paris where the productions were cast and directed.
The first showing of Much Ado About Nothing will take place on Saturday, August 2 at Peel Castle, with doors opening at 4.30pm and the performance beginning at 6pm.
The second showing at Rushen Abbey will take place on Sunday, August 3, with the show starting at 2pm.
Tickets range in price from £16.80 to £28, and to book you can visit https://manxnationalheritage.im/shop/