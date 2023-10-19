That’s according to Sharon Maddrell, of Isle of Man Breast Care, one of the beneficiaries of the production alongside Breast Cancer Now.
Fashion for Life Goes To The Movies saw 28 breast cancer survivors step out on to the catwalk modelling more than 100 outfits from Mark’s and Spencer.
There was also pyrotechnics, a live band, cabaret dancers and hilarity from Dot Tilbury and Geoff Corkish.
It was an emotional evening too as the show was dedicated to previous models, Beth Ellis and Suzie Kelly, who have passed away since the last show in 2021.
Sharon told Island Life: ‘The audience were unbelievable. The minute we all stepped on to the catwalk, the roof nearly lifted with cheers and applause. Such wonderful support. Some of us were quite tearful! Producer and model, Sonia Callin, who puts the show together so perfectly, has certainly got her work cut out to better this one!’
The raffle, which included a £1,000 Brightlife voucher, raised £5,765.
Sharon said: ‘Both charities will benefit greatly from this fabulous evening. Roll on 2025 for the next one.’
Sponsors were M&S, NFU Mutual, Sentient, Standard Bank, RHS Jewellers, IFGL and Hansard. It was supported by Shoprite.
Isle of Man Breast Care has been supporting breast cancer patients and their families in the island for 26 years.
Breast Cancer Now is the largest breast cancer charity in the UK and is dedicated to funding research into the devastating disease.