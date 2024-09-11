Roughly £6,000 was raised as this year’s World Tin Bath Championships.
More than 120 entrants took part in the male, female, veteran classes on Saturday afternoon in Castletown Harbour, as well as the highly competitive snake races.
Spectators lined the streets around the harbour on what turned out to be a warm and sunny afternoon.
People from the UK, US and Isle of Man faced-off, with some competitors flying in and out on the day to take part in the challenge.
Last year’s female champion Abigail Quinn retained her title, while Steve Watt was the winner in the men's race.
The ‘Mindful Minxies’ were recognised as the ‘best dressed team’ in the snake races, while David Kelly was awarded with the ‘best dressed bath’ for his wind turbine design.
The ‘flying attempt’ (to see who can reach the highest height in their baths) was won by Jacob and Abe, aka the ‘Wrong Brothers’, with their £500 donation going to Hospice Isle of Man.
Runner up in the flying attempt, Sue Furner, won a £250 donation which will go to Peel RNLI Lifeboat.
Half of the £6,000 raised on the day will go to Isle Listen, a local mental health charity who also competed in the snake race.
A spokesperson from the Castletown Ale Drinker’s Society, who organised and ran the event, said: ‘Our amazing crowd lined the harboursides to cheer on our inspirational competitors and help us raise a fantastic amount on the day - all of which we'll pass on to good causes in the island.
‘We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made the afternoon so special - our competitors, sponsors, volunteers, outlets and spectators. You made every minute of the preparation worthwhile.’