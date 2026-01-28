Cloideryn Northern Theatre’s pantomime adaptation of ‘Treasure Island’ proved to be a ‘great success’, providing audiences with a pantomime filled with humour, adventure and unexpected twists.
Known for their inventive takes on classic tales, the theatre group put a fresh spin on a familiar and popular story once again last weekend at St Paul’s Hall in Ramsey.
Treasure Island follows young Jim Hawkins, who discovered a treasure map left behind by an old sailor. He joined an expedition aboard the Hispaniola in search of buried pirate treasure.
Along the way, Jim uncovered a mutiny led by the ship’s cook, Long John Silver. On the island, battles broke out between pirates and loyal crew members. With courage and quick thinking, Jim helped to secure the treasure, escaping the island while some pirates are left behind.
‘This year, we added our usual twist to the tale,’ explained Cloideryn’s director Heather Ruffino.
‘Of course, there’s the treasure and Jim has the map, but to reach the island, he ends up on a pirate ship accompanied by his mother, Flossy Moppit, his Aunt Flora Fusspotty, and the cleaner Winnie Washup.
‘Along the way, audiences will meet cannibals, the Tartan Tyrant Ladies, a host of pirates, and Horatio the parrot.’
Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson returned ‘in a frock’ as Flossy Moppit, Jim’s mother, while Elaine Corlett played Aunt Flora Fusspotty and Viv Hare took on the role of Winnie Washup.
Talking about how well the show went, Heather added: ‘The cast and crew became a wonderful team and I am so proud of them as it takes so much time and effort.
‘The audiences have also been so supportive and responsive to all of the antics with the cast.’
Next year will see Cloideryn take on ‘Sleeping Beauty’ with their usual twists, while there will also be a spring production in May titled ‘Next’, written by Heather, Viv Hare and Elaine Corlett.