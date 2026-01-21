The Isle of Man Young Farmers’ Concert is back at the Gaiety Stage this March, and tickets go on sale next month.
The much-loved annual shows, supported by Isle of Man Creamery and Davison’s, take place on March 19, 20 and 21.
Tickets drop at 8am on Saturday, February 14 at the Welcome Centre, with online and phone sales opening at 10.30am.
A Young Farmers’ spokesperson said: ‘A BIG thank you to our loyal sponsors Isle of Man Creamery and Davison’s for their support once again this year. We’re extremely grateful for their involvement.’
Tickets are available in person, online, or over the phone via the VillaGaiety website.