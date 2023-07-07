David Castro moved to the Isle of Man from Ibiza in 2011 and since then has established himself as an entertainer, performing around the island.
He plays the role of Horse in Two Feathers Productions’ musical comedy The Full Monty, which opens at the Gaiety Theatre on Saturday.
The former two-time customer service champion now works at Refuge in Athol Street. David has been married to Pamela for five years.
1) WEAK IN THE PRESENCE OF BEAUTY by floy joy
My brother’s band brought this song out in 1984 before Alison Moyet’s version in 1986. This is the best version for me as my brother’s vocals are crisp. I wish I had this version to sing yet still play this song at gigs. Very proud.
2) 54-46 WAS MY NUMBER BY TOOTS & THE MAYTALS
We were only two when this song came out in 1968. Our dad was a DJ and would play this at blues parties in our house back in the days of big speakers taking up most of the room, valve amps and pure bass. My twin sister Jackie Reid and her partner Nigel Smith still listen to this song when we get together. Great reggae/ska song.
3) FIRST IMPRESSIONS by The Impressions
My older brothers played this song back in 1975 when it came out. One of the songs from the Castro collection that we would all sing to together. Great soul song with sweet harmonies. The days of male black soul bands.
4) SILVER SHADOW by Atlantic Starr
I remember buying this song back in 1985. My twin sister and I would watch the 6.20 soul train on Channel 4 before going out on a Friday night. This song inspired the people from Ibiza to know me as The Black Diamond. Classic r’n’b song with great lyrics.
5) SINCE YOU’VE BEEN GONE by Rainbow
This is my best rock song from 1979. Graham Bonnet on lead vocals smashes this song. One I would love to sing!
6) OB-LA-DI, OB-LA-DA by MR VEGAS
A great reggae version of the popular Beatles song from 2012. A very go-happy reggae beat with fun good lyrics and one you can sing or dance to. I’m so glad I have this in my set.
7) EBONY & IVORY by IAN THOMPSON and DAVID CASTRO
Ian approached me to record an acoustic version of this popular song in 2015. I’m proud be associated with it as Ian’s vocal range is spellbinding. I had so much fun singing this. With Phil Reynolds producing, the end result proved popular in African countries.
8) LOVE FOOLOSOPHY by JAMIROQUAI
What a funky song from 2001. A smooth jazz funky beat with lead singer Jay Kay at his best. A band I wished I’d watched live. A song I love playing at gigs to see people sing or dance to.
9) ISLAND IN THE STREAM by JC LODGE FEATURING DON CAMPBELL
Wow, what a great reggae version of this popular song coming out in 2004 and another from the Castro collection. Cover version reggae songs our dad played as a DJ proved popular at the domino dances or blues parties at the Havana Club back in the 70s and 80s in our home town.
Domino dances always consist of good Jamaican food, plenty of rum and sweet reggae music. Most of the people there would dance to songs known as lovers’ rock.
10) SOUL SANCTUARY by Prince
This song is for my wife. Pam bought me the Prince album Emancipation in 1996 when we were boyfriend/girlfriend after our TV appearance on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast as family of the week.
Pam knew how much I like Prince songs after meeting him on his Lovesexy tour. She decided to walk down the aisle to this one.