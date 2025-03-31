A Douglas café come confectioners is selling some sweet treats designed by pupils from an island primary school.
One of the tasks of the day was to design a chocolate bar, which included planning the packaging and strategising a marketing plan.
The winners would have their dream become a reality, with their creation being sold in the city centre business.
The team at Gourmet Shakes Lounge kept up their side of the bargain in the business deal with the Farmhill-based school’s Year 4 class, and took on the challenge of bringing their ideas to fruition.
The winning team called themselves 'Unreal Five', with the slogan: 'Have a bite of the unreal five - have the best time of your lives.'
The Gourmet Shakes team have been working tirelessly to keep the bar on the shelves, which has been flying off them because of its popularity. The not-for-profit product costs £6.50.
A member of the team said: 'It's sold extremely well, so much so we can't make enough. We sold more than 100 in three days, and we are super happy that it's sold so well!'
Fortunately, I was able to get my hands on some for me and the team in the Manx Independent newsroom, and I was very eager to get to tasting.
Made up of five scarily contrasting flavours, I was unsure how they would gel together.
Part of the Unreal Five's idea was that the chocolate bar would be a sharing one - so each person's favourite flavour had a designated two blocks.
This consisted of white chocolate, mint, caramel, popping candy and Oreo.
Taking a blind bite of my first square, I was pleasantly surprised by the soft texture of the Oreo, perfectly complemented by the smooth milk chocolate coating.
The flavour I was least eager to try was the caramel. I'm not a fan of the gooey, molten filling, but my colleague James couldn’t have been more pleased with it - declaring it his favourite of the bunch.
Personally, popping candy didn’t really excite my taste buds.
Fortunately, I found this particular segment to be mild, which I appreciated. However, I imagine the true popping candy fans might disagree and crave a more intense, explosive experience.
One of my personal favourites was the mint, which was perfectly balanced with the milk chocolate. I could have easily eaten an entire bar of that one.
Last but not least came the white chocolate. Packed to the brim with a beautiful creamy texture, my colleague Tom enjoyed this the best.
My final verdict is an easy eight out of 10.
The combination of the five different flavours scared me at first, but after polishing each square off, I can safely say it is definitely worth a purchase.