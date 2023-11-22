The Peel Commissioners’ event featured market stalls from midday followed by an afternoon of live music and dancing from a number of groups.
Peel Clothworkers’ Community Choir, Skeddan Jiarg, Crosby Silver Band, Gobbag Groove, St German’s Cathedral Choir and Peel Pantoloons all performed.
Meanwhile, Father Christmas will be in his grotto at Peel Sailors’ Shelter on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10, from 2pm to 4pm.
Follow Santa’s trail to the grotto and see him arrive at 2pm.
Children can write a letter and they will each receive a gift. Admission is free and there is no need to book.
And there’s a chance to meet Father Christmas in his magical railway carriage at the Manx Transport Heritage Museum, in Peel, the following weekend.
Santa will be there on Saturday, December 16, 5pm to 8pm, and Sunday, December 17, 3pm to 6pm.
Admission is £2 per child, which includes a gift.