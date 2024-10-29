‘The Crypt’ at Kensington Arts in Douglas forms part of a number of remaining Hop tu Naa events to take place in the island over the next couple of days.
The Crypt is a ‘Halloween extravaganza’ featuring spooky craft workshops, live performances and a costume contest taking place on Friday evening.
During the day, art group ‘Art Tank’ will be running slime and alchemy workshops for slime enthusiasts.
A spokesperson from Kensington Arts said: ‘From ghastly ghostly potions to creepy crawly foam bugs, Art Tank instructors will guide you step-by-step through the slime-making process, ensuring you leave with your very own batch of delightfully stretchy slime to show off to friends and family.’
In the evening, The Crypt doors will open at 7pm with an array of spooky activities on offer; from drop-in witchy crown making workshops, ‘Tales From The Crypt’ spoken word performances, monster mash disco and live music from young local bands Dysfunction Junction and Croteau.
The evening also includes a costume contest, with the best costume winning a £20 voucher from Sound Records.
The spokesperson added: ‘The spooktacular event is fit for the whole family, with all ages welcome and Halloween costumes greatly encouraged.
‘This year’s theme is “Tales From The Crypt”, so don’t be afraid to get creative with your costumes! Tickets are only £6, and you can pay online via Kensington Arts’ website, or with cash on the door. Remember to bring cash for the tuck shop and £1 for the drop-in crown making workshop.’
Kensington Arts creative development co-ordinator, Emma Goodson, said: ‘We can’t wait to welcome people to The Crypt, our annual Hop-tu-Naa event at Kensington Arts in Douglas. With live bands and a selection of spooky activities on offer, there’s something for everyone. No tricks, just treats.’
Tickets are available online by visiting https://kensingtonarts.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873665964
Another Hop tu Naa event coming up is a special parade at Port St Mary Town Hall on Thursday, October 31.
October 31 will also be the last day for anyone wanting to participate in the ‘Halloween Scare Maze’ at South Barrule Plantation.
Family sessions (for over 8s) run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, while teenagers and adults only sessions run from 7.30pm until 10pm.