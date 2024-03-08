Liz Kelly is a Bridge expert who has written a book about the card game.
But this month she has ventured into the world of fiction and has published her first novel Violet despite taking three attempts to pass her English GCSE.
The novel is about Violet who is single and approaching 40. She is stuck in a rut, in a boring office job.
Desperate to change her life, she resigns from her job, buys a rundown house and converts it into a tearoom/bridge club. Here is Liz’s top ten books, films and songs that have inspired her.
1) BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID
I’ve seen this film about eight times and never get tired of it. It’s a brilliant film with so many funny scenes. One of my favourites is when Butch and Sundance find themselves trapped at the edge of a cliff, with rapids raging way below.
Butch suggests they jump. Sundance protests he can’t swim. Butch laughs out loud; “Why are you crazy? The fall’ll probably kill ya!”
2) KEEPING MUM
In my opinion, one of the best locally made films, with an all-star cast including Rowan Atkinson and Maggie Smith. It is full of clever humour and great acting. I have seen it multiple times and would watch it again.
3) JOHN I’M ONLY DANCING AND GENE GENIE - DAVID BOWIE
I idolised David Bowie and have most of his albums. Back in the seventies I’d always be up on the dance floor when these were played. Even now, when I play my old LPs, I’ll have a little bop around the house.
4) WHAT WE DID ON OUR HOLIDAY
This is another great British film with an all-star cast. I think it’s a brilliant portrayal of family relationships with a very witty script. It follows a family driving to a remote part of Scotland to visit relatives.
5) GEORGETTE HEYER NOVELS
My dear mum used to love these books and every Christmas would ask for another one. Strangely I’m not a big reader but I really enjoyed these books. Set in the Regency period each novel is full of romance and the spirit of adventure. Georgette Heyer had quite an influence on my own novel, Violet.
6) PRETTY IN PINK
A typical American comedy/drama from the late eighties. It focuses on a high school romance between a guy from a wealthy family and a girl from a poor family. I haven’t seen this film in years but would love to watch it again.
7) BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY BY - QUEEN
What can I say about this absolutely classic song. Amazing lyrics, harmonies and what a tune. Freddy Mercury was such a talented artist and performer. I have many of Queen’s albums in my collection.
8) JUST GIVE ME A REASON - PINK WITH NATE RUESS
Lyrics in songs are all important to me, especially those that tell a story. The only problem is I’ve listened to it so much, I get it stuck in my head. I like most of Pink’s songs as she has a very expressive and clear voice so you can hear all the words.
9) IMAGINE - JOHN LENNON
Such a simple tune with such a powerful message, especially given the current atrocities in Gaza. ‘Imagine there’s no countries, it isn’t hard to do, Nothing to kill or die for, and no religion too, Imagine all the people, living life in peace.’
10) JONATHAN LIVINGSTONE SEAGULL - RICHARD BACH
A short allegorical story. We can all be so much more than we are led to believe. Look at me, I’ve just written a book! Who’d have thought that would happen?