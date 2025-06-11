A rare, signed copy of a first deluxe edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is up for auction in Douglas this weekend.
While not a first edition when the book was first published in 1997, the 1999 deluxe edition is still estimated to fetch up to £2,000.
The book is one of the number of Harry Potter books up for auction by Chrystals at its auction house in Allan Street on Saturday which starts at 11.30am.
The earlier first edition deluxe books range in price from £100-500 with the later first edition books in the series likely to fetch between £20-£40.
Genuine first editions of the earlier Harry Potter books can fetch tens of thousands of pounds with some of the rarest reaching well into six figures.
There are also lamps, a TT helmet and a mandolin up for grabs.
The most expensive item up for auction is a 14-carat white gold diamond cluster bracelet which has an estimate of between £8,000 and £9,000.
There are also a few paintings, crockery and even alcohol up for auction. There are even six erotic booklets available for an estimated £10-£20 if that takes your fancy.
There is also another auction on the same day with an array of professional gym and exercise equipment up for auction from the gym at the Comis Hotel.
It includes weights, machines and bikes all up for a sale although no estimates are available. The auction will take place at 10am with viewing at the Comis Hotel.
Chrystals will hold a further auction on June 28 with vehicles and equipment up for sale although no catalogue has been published as yet.