In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan tells us about the opportunities created through funding over the last year.
As the Isle of Man Arts Council marks its 60th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the incredible impact it has had over the past year.
With a mission to promote, invest, develop, inspire, and champion the arts, the Council has provided vital funding to artists, organisations, and projects that enrich the cultural landscape of our island.
From visual arts to theatre, music, dance, literature, and film, the Council’s ongoing support ensures that creativity thrives across all disciplines.
To celebrate six decades of fostering artistic talent, the Arts Council launched Extraordinary Events, a special initiative aimed at bringing bold, original, and inclusive arts experiences to the Isle of Man.
The response from the creative community was overwhelming, and as a result, the Council has funded 11 Extraordinary Events, surpassing the original £100,000 allocated for the fund by awarding a total of £152,000.
These events aim to bring art into unexpected places, engaging new audiences, and showcasing the diverse creative talent in the island.
From large-scale performances to immersive experiences, Extraordinary Events proves that the Isle of Man’s artistic scene is thriving and evolving.
The past year has been a testament to the Isle of Man Arts Council’s unwavering commitment to the artistic community.
Between April 2024 and March 2025, the Council received its highest number of applications yet, with 195 applications requesting a combined total of almost £1 million (£930,854.98) in funding.
Of these, 136 applications received funding, with the Council awarding nearly £500,000 (£477,427.39) to support artists and projects across the Isle of Man.
From art exhibitions and live performances to literary festivals and film screenings, the past year has showcased the incredible breadth of talent within our creative community.
This commitment to cultural enrichment will only continue in the year ahead, with more opportunities for artists and audiences alike. The art forms funded the most this past year were visual art, music, theatre, dance, literature and film.
One of the most promising signs for the future of Manx arts is the high number of first-time applicants.
95 creatives and organisations applied for support for the first time, demonstrating growing engagement with the Council’s funding opportunities.
Additionally, 67 travel grants were awarded, allowing Manx artists to gain international exposure, collaborate with creatives from around the world and bring new perspectives back to the island.
Whether it’s supporting young musicians, commissioning public art, or helping theatre companies stage ambitious productions, the Council is dedicated to ensuring the arts remain a vibrant and accessible part of island life.
The past year has proven that the island’s artistic future is brighter than ever.
With the upcoming Extraordinary Events, ‘Untold Orchestra Concerts’, ‘Summer Music Season’, ‘Annual Lecture’ and another year of strong funding support, 2025 is set to be another groundbreaking year for the Isle of Man’s creative sector.