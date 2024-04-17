Here’s a guide to this week’s best gigs around the island.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- The Chris Winchester Band at Oscar’s, Douglas, 5.30pm-7.30pm.

- Red Hot chili Yessirs at Noa Bakehouse, Douglas, 7pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Sean Crossley at The Railway Station Hotel, Port St Mary, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke with Gary Oke, Venue 2 at the Nags Head, Douglas.

- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.

Saturday

- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Northern Soul Sounds with DJ Pete Dunn, The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Queens, Laxey, 9pm.

- Trevor Nelson at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- The Boneyard at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9.15pm.

- The Chris Winchester Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel, from 9.30pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band, 1886 Bar and Grill, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- That Kelly Bird, The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Dancing with Stuey, Second Venue at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.

- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.

Sunday

- Karaoke FM at The Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.

- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.