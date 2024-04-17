Here’s a guide to this week’s best gigs around the island.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- The Chris Winchester Band at Oscar’s, Douglas, 5.30pm-7.30pm.
- Red Hot chili Yessirs at Noa Bakehouse, Douglas, 7pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Sean Crossley at The Railway Station Hotel, Port St Mary, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke with Gary Oke, Venue 2 at the Nags Head, Douglas.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Northern Soul Sounds with DJ Pete Dunn, The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Queens, Laxey, 9pm.
- Trevor Nelson at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- The Boneyard at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9.15pm.
- The Chris Winchester Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel, from 9.30pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band, 1886 Bar and Grill, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird, The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Dancing with Stuey, Second Venue at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.
Sunday
- Karaoke FM at The Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.
- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.