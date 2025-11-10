Ruth Keggin Gell from Culture Vannin tells us some festive phrases that you can use in the latest column from Culture Vannin. Ruth writes:
With Christmas fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to sprinkle a bit of Manx into your festive preparations. Whether you’re writing cards, chatting at the shops, or raising a glass at a Christmas ‘do’, why not use a few words of Gaelg (Manx), and spread some cultural cheer?
Manx is woven into the fabric of our island; from place names and proverbs, to linguistic heirlooms passed down through generations. Christmas is no exception!
Below, I’ve listed some festive phrases that are easy to use in a variety of ways. So, if you fancy adding a Manx twist to your Christmas wishes this year, here are a few to get you started:
One of the simplest and most widely used phrases is Nollick Ghennal – Merry Christmas. Nollick is the Manx for ‘Christmas’, and Ghennal means ‘merry’. Say it like: “NULL-ick GYENN-al”.
If you wanted to extend that greeting, and give best wishes for the new year, you could say (as) Blein Vie Noa! – (and) Happy New Year! Say it like: “(az) blayn vy no”
Other warm wishes include:
Bannaghtyn – literally “blessings” or “greetings”. Say it like: “BANN-akh-tun”.
Lesh yeearreeyn share – With best wishes. “L’yesh YEE-ree-un SHARE”.
If you like something a little more poetic, or referring to Christmas you could say Lesh yeearreeyn share ec yn imbagh casherick shoh — with best wishes at this holy season.
Or to wish someone peace throughout the coming year - Shee erriu car ny bleeaney shoh cheet, peace to you throughout the coming year.
There’s also a lovely traditional Manx saying - Nollick Ghennal erriu, as blein feer vie, Seihll as slaynt da'n slane lught-thie, Merry Christmas to you, and a very good year, long-life and health to the whole household.
These are just a handful of a whole host of festive Manx Gaelic words and phrases, which you can learn.
In fact, Culture Vannin has recently created a dedicated webpage on our website, Learn Manx, where you can find pronunciation sound files, videos exploring Manx Christmas traditions, festive songs to learn, links to songs to enjoy listening, and more.
Why not check the webpage out and see what you can learn in time for the season? To do so, you can visit https://www.learnmanx.com/resources/learn/christmas//
Learning a bit of festive Manx will help you spring into 2026 – the Year of the Manx Language! Everyone is welcome, and encouraged to get involved with the Year, through organising or supporting events and projects, thinking about how they could support Manx Gaelic, or simply pledging to use more Manx themselves.