A man who brandished a fire extinguisher at the hospital has been put on probation for six months.
Christopher McEvoy said he’d become frustrated over his waiting time at accident and emergency.
The 61-year-old appeared before magistrates, admitting threatening behaviour.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that McEvoy went to Noble’s accident and emergency on November 3.
He was believed to be intoxicated, so couldn’t be assessed, but then stood talking to the receptionist.
A medical technician approached and McEvoy told them: ‘Zip it, I’m talking to her.’
Staff had to help to support McEvoy, as he was struggling to stand.
He called multiple taxi companies, then told staff: ‘I heard you talking about me. Did you call a taxi? I have no money.’
McEvoy then called 999, even though he was still at the hospital, and said he needed help to get back to his hostel.
He said: ‘I want to get arrested. I’m going to punch the glass.’
He hit a plastic partition lightly, but then picked up a fire extinguisher and threatened to hit the partition with that.
McEvoy struck the partition with it, but didn’t use much force.
Police were called and the defendant was arrested.
When interviewed, he claimed he’d been waiting for four hours and had become agitated.
In August, McEvoy was jailed for four months after punching two women in the stomach at an assisted living facility.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said her client had spent over a week on remand, and two days in police custody.
The advocate said McEvoy was in poor health and that custody wasn’t a suitable place for him.
She added that the defendant had been in and out of temporary accommodation but now had an address in Willaston.
McEvoy must also pay £125 prosecution costs.