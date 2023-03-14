A troop of Irish dancers from the Isle of Man performed well in Northern Ireland and will dance in Dublin this summer.
The Sharon Rye Dance School Manx Fairies took part in the Cumann Rince Dea Mheasa (CRDM) North Coast Irish Dance Feis Championships.
The group earned 29 first place solo trophy awards, 23 first place solo medals, with another 66 top ten medals on top of that.
Dancers from age six to 17 performed up to 16 solo dances each, with eight dancers representing the island in total.
This is the first time the team has travelled together since the pandemic.
Sharon Rye said: ‘The standard was very high as expected but our “Manxie Fairies” were exceptional.
‘They had trained very hard for this event, and it paid off and we are very proud of our school.’
The two-day Irish dancing feis (competition) took place in Carrickfergus, which is in Antrim and just outside of Belfast.
The team has now qualified to dance at the CRDM All-Ireland Championships in Dublin between June 29 and July 2.
The dance school holds classes for children and adults in both Onchan and Ramsey on a weekly basis.
Ms Rye said: ‘We welcome anyone wanting to try, to come along and join our happy dancing family.
‘We like to promote excellence and goodwill in Irish dancing, which is the motto for CRDM.’
For more information on the dance school and lesson enquiries, contact [email protected] or call 425270.