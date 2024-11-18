The Rushen Players amateur drama group brought ‘A Christmas Carol’ to the Erin Arts Centre last weekend.
A Christmas Carol is Charles Dickens's well-known tale of how the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge (portrayed by Jack Verity) learns the importance of generosity towards all mankind and finally embraces the true spirit of Christmas.
In the play, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of Marley (Robert Clayton), his old business partner, and then the spirits of Christmas (Brian Matthews and Danny Berry).
A spokesperson from the Rushen Players’ amateur drama group said: ‘In the space of an hour on stage, Scrooge was transported through his past, present and future, and changed from a miserable, money-grubbing, solitary figure, into a benevolent and generous member of his society.
‘This transformation was superbly and convincingly portrayed by Jack Verity as Scrooge, a performance that brought out every nuance of the character’s thoughts and emotions.
‘All of the supporting cast brought their characters to life with sensitivity and authenticity. Graham Roberts was an excellent Bob Cratchit, providing a stark contrast to Scrooge in his love for his family, and creating true pathos in his mourning of Tiny Tim.
‘It was a wonderful surprise when recorded songs were replaced by live renditions by the Crosby and District Silver Band, who completed the festivities with Christmas carols while members of the cast distributed humbugs to the audience.’
£277 was also raised for the Southern Foodbank thanks to donations from the audience.
Judy Matthews of the Southern Foodbank commented: ‘May we say a really big thank you to Rushen Players for suggesting that collection boxes for the Foodbank be available during the performances.
‘We are in the process of ensuring that we have the right ingredients to give all our clients a seasonal hamper, so that they can at least enjoy a traditional Christmas meal.’