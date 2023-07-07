The search is on to find the ninth Manx Bard.
The role is described by organisers as a unique opportunity to take part in continuing the prestigious cultural legacy of the Isle of Man and promoting the island’s unique heritage.
Entrants should submit up to three poems (spoken word – performance) before the deadline on August 18.
Those shortlisted will be invited to perform their work in front of judges on Saturday, August 26.
And the winner will be announced the following day at an event held specially for the inauguration of the ninth Manx Bard.
The competition is open to anyone aged 18 or over, and who lives full-time in the Isle of Man.
Those who enter are judged on the quality of poetry and creative skill, their performance, their love and knowledge of local history and the traditions on which the Bard’s position comes from, as well as their particular initiatives they feel they can bring to this prestigious role.
Poetic skill, creativity and an ability to engage the community in poetry are all crucial elements of The Bard’s function.
The successful candidate will also attend selected events off-island, helping to highlight our unique culture.
Entry forms together with rules are available from libraries across the island and also by emailing [email protected]
The post is sponsored by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
The inauguration of the next Manx Bard is part of a busy month of poetry.
The annual Manx Poetry Slam takes place at Noa Bakehouse in North Quay, Douglas, on Wednesday, August 16, from 8pm.
Each year sees a number of the island’s most popular poets, together with some new faces, battle it out on stage to take the title of Manx Grand Slam winner.
The first winner was Bridge Carter in 2012. Since then she’s been working behind the scenes as organiser.
Sarah Smart, who won last year’s competition with a fabulously funny performance poem Traa Dy Liooar, is taking part again.
The event, sponsored by UHY Crossleys LLC, will be compered by three-time cup holder Jackie Morrey-Grace (2017, 2020 and 2021).
Those who just want to go along and enjoy the atmosphere can buy tickets (£7.50) online at Eventbrite. Search for 2023 Annual Manx Poetry Slam. Admission includes refreshments and cake.
Any remaining tickets will be available to buy on the door on the night.