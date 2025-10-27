Aviation enthusiasts and history fans will soon have a rare opportunity to experience a flight on one of Britain’s most iconic wartime aircrafts firsthand, with passenger flights departing from the Isle of Man Airport beginning in June 2026.
The new service from Ronaldsway will allow members of the public to fly in an authentic Supermarine Spitfire - the aircraft that became a symbol of ‘courage and engineering excellence’.
The Supermarine Spitfire is a British single-seat fighter aircraft that played a crucial role during the Second World War, particularly in the Battle of Britain in 1940.
Designed by Reginald J. Mitchell of the Supermarine Aviation Works, the Spitfire became one of the most famous and admired aircraft in aviation history, known for its speed, agility, and distinctive elliptical wings.
Operated by the experienced team at flyaspitfire.com, the new initiative aims to combine historical preservation with a unique tourism experience.
Peter Monk, CEO of flyaspitfire.com, said: ‘The Isle of Man’s dramatic coastline and rich aviation heritage make it a perfect setting for this unforgettable experience.
‘We look forward to welcoming both locals and visitors aboard one of our beautifully restored Spitfires for a truly historic flight.’
Flights will operate throughout June 2026, departing from Isle of Man Airport. Each session will include a full safety briefing, the chance to see the aircraft up close, and an aerial tour showcasing the island’s landscapes, cliffs, and coastal views.
Geoff Pugh, airport director at Isle of Man Airport, welcomed the announcement. ‘We’re delighted to host this rare opportunity on the island,’ he said.
‘It’s an experience that will appeal to both residents and visitors, and one that celebrates the Isle of Man’s own strong links to aviation history.’