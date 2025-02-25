A new series of art and craft workshops organised by an island artist are proving to be popular.

Natalie Bruynseels, 32, began her monthly craft sessions with a frame-painting workshop on January 29 at the Arty Barista coffee shop in Onchan.

Because of high numbers, Natalie also lead a second frame-painting session in early February, as well as her second workshop ‘Galentine’s Vase Painting’ on Valentine’s Day in addition to another vase painting workshop at the Welbeck Hotel in Douglas.

The workshops are set to be hosted at a variety of different venues in the hope of supporting island businesses, in locations such as cafés, bars, pubs and community halls.

Talking about her most recent vase painting workshop, Natalie said: ‘What an incredible evening, as an amazing bunch of women came together for a wholesome, creative evening.

‘Thank you all for making it special!’

The next workshops in March and beyond are yet to be revealed, but if you wish to keep up to date with Natalie’s classes, you can do so by visiting ‘Natalie Bruynseels Art’ on Facebook or by following her Instagram page @natbruynseels.artist

Natalie Bruynseels overlooking the first frame painting workshop at Arty Barista in Onchan
Participants are hard at work on their decorative vases
Some of the freshly painted vases on display
A multi-coloured vase at the Arty Barista
A great turnout for the frame painting workshop at Arty Barista
Some of the arty supplies on display
The second frame painting workshop, which was organised after the popularity of the first
Frame painting at the Arty Barista in Onchan
