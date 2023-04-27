A theatre group took audiences through the Manx Museum at night-time to celebrate its 100 year anniversary.
Labyrinth: History in Action was also celebrating 10 years as a group, so combined the two events.
Performing in some of the island’s most historic and iconic spaces, the group specialises in immersive and promenade theatre, inspired by the rich heritage of the Isle of Man.
Directed by Manx National Heritage’s curator of art and social history Katie King, the actors play the characters and also write the scripts.
Archaeology curator Allison Fox said: ‘Every scene in a Labyrinth performance is based upon actual people or events, and given an extra flourish of drama.
‘This style worked perfectly with the atmospheric setting of the Manx Museum at night-time and the group took the audience on tour from a time when no national museum existed in the island, to what the Manx Museum in the year 2922 might be collecting.’
As always, the stories were both comical and thought-provoking, with a sing-along thrown in for good measure.
The shows were sold out and the audiences gave ‘rave reviews’, saying they’re looking forward to the next presentation.
Ms Fox added: ‘Manx National Heritage would like to sincerely thank all of the Labyrinth cast for sharing their talent in helping make Manx history come alive.’
The group performed on three separate occasions last week.