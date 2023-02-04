Nominations for Grease were: Best Female Comedy performance: Grace Hoodless as Jan; Best Supporting Male in a Musical: Kaysee Craine as Kenickie; Best Supporting Female in a Musical: Jordan McCormack as Rizzo; Best Leading Female in a Musical: Leah Carter as Sandy; Best Programme Peacock class: Kelly Firth; Best Choreographer: Breeshey Crookall; Best Musical Director: David Holland; Best Director of a Musical: Bethany Magee; Best Staging; Best Ensemble; Best Musical.