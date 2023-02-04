Douglas Choral Union and Centre Stage Productions were both in the spotlight at the weekend, picking up five awards.
Members from both societies travelled to Blackpool’s Imperial Hotel for the National Operatic and Dramatic Association’s (NODA) North West District 2 Awards.
The winners will represent the district in the North West regional awards, which is made up of 10 districts from Carlisle to Chester, to be held later in the year.
As some societies had to postpone or cancel shows due to the pandemic, shows that took place in 2021 and 2022 were judged together.
Centre Stage Productions was nominated in 13 categories for its productions of Annie (October 2021) and Grease (September 2022), which were both staged at the Gaiety Theatre.
Nominations for Annie were: Best Female Youth performance in an adult production: Lowenna Joughin as Annie; Best Choreographer: Ruth Barnes.
Nominations for Grease were: Best Female Comedy performance: Grace Hoodless as Jan; Best Supporting Male in a Musical: Kaysee Craine as Kenickie; Best Supporting Female in a Musical: Jordan McCormack as Rizzo; Best Leading Female in a Musical: Leah Carter as Sandy; Best Programme Peacock class: Kelly Firth; Best Choreographer: Breeshey Crookall; Best Musical Director: David Holland; Best Director of a Musical: Bethany Magee; Best Staging; Best Ensemble; Best Musical.
The society won two of its categories, both for Grease. Jordan McCormack won Best Supporting Female in a Musical for Rizzo and Kaysee Craine won Best Supporting Male in a Musical for Kenickie.
Douglas Choral Union was nominated in 12 categories for its productions of Shrek the Musical (May 2021) and The Hunchback of Notre Dame (February 2022), both staged at the Gaiety Theatre.
Nominations for Shrek the Musical were: Best Male Comedy Performance: Lewis Poultney as Pinocchio; Best Leading Male in a Musical: Iain Dixon as Shrek; Best Musical.
Nominations for The Hunchback of Notre Dame were: Best Programme Peacock class: Kelly Firth; Best Supporting Male in a Musical: Iain Dixon as Claude Frollo; Best Ensemble: The Saints; Best Leading Male in a Musical: Jonathan Sleight as Quasimodo; Best Leading Female in a Musical: Leah Carter as Esmeralda; Best Musical Director: Liz Dixon and Steve Daykin; Best Director of a Musical: David Dawson; Best Staging; Best Musical.
The society won three of its categories, all for The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Liz Dixon and Steve Daykin for Best Musical Director, Kelly Firth for Best Programme design, and the show won Best Staging.