Final preparations are under way for the first Full Moon Festival, which kicks off at Rosehill Farm, Richmond Hill, tomorrow (Friday).
The three-day family-friendly festival features five music areas covering a broad spectrum of music.
Organiser Scott Bradshaw said ticket sales had gone ‘bonkers’ this week.
‘This is without doubt one of the best line-ups the island has had in recent years and something you really don’t want to miss,’ he said.
The main attraction is the Best Cars Barn, which has a capacity for about 1,350 people, and is where bigger bands and UK artists will play.
It’s where Neil Cowie, returning from the Isle of Wight Festival, will team up with Sammy J on sax and warm up for Bushwacka, who was recently number one on Beatport with ‘Love Story’.
The alternative music tent, hosted by New Social Studios, will feature everything from a live DJ to bands playing jazz, blues and Manx folk.
The Bass Bus from The Dark Horse Festival will feature drum and bass, funk, house and techno.
The forest area, hosted by Callum Davies from Volume Events, will feature more than 25 DJs.
And there’s an Isle of Man Introducing Tent, funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council, and run by Soundcheck.
The line-up here includes this year’s Battle of the Bands winner Eject.
Acts performing both tomorrow and Saturday are Ibiza DJ Lee John and Voodoo Bandits.
Children’s entertainment includes Switched on Events, Spinnin’ Vannin performance and workshop, a silent disco, junior football tournament, a fun run as well as yoga sessions for all ages.
Friday’s fancy dress theme is ‘Festival’ and Saturday’s is ‘Zoo Experience’.
A range of ticket options are available at www.thefullmoonfestival.co.uk
Visit The Full Moon Festival Facebook page for the full line-up and entertainment schedule.