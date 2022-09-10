Tickets now on sale for Christmas pantomime
Subscribe newsletter
Tickets have gone on sale for the Christmas pantomime.
Shone Productions will be staging The Wizard of Oz at the Gaiety Theatre from December 17 to December 31.
The cast will feature Leah Carter As Dorothy, Jack Divers As Tin Man, and Lisa Kreisky As The Wicked Witch Of The West.
Joining them will be Tony Rudd, an impressionist who reached the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent. He will play the role of Scarecrow.
Andy Brennan will play Glinda and Brendan Cunningham will take the role of Lion.
Producer James Shone said: ‘I’m so excited to be bringing The Wizard of Oz to the island.
‘This is our fourth pantomime at the Gaiety, it’s a brilliant production and we have such a strong cast to deliver this up-to-date pantomime version of the classic story.
‘There is something for the whole family and I know that everyone will have an enjoyable time.’
It’s described as a magical pantomime, featuring great songs, dazzling dance routines, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and amazing special effects.
Follow Dorothy and her adorable four-legged-friend Toto down the Yellow Brick Road to the Merry Old Land of Oz.
During their travels, they meet some lovely friends including the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the cowardly Lion who needs some courage.
The four new friends are on a quest to meet the great and powerful Wizard of Oz, which won’t be easy, as the Wicked Witch of the West is determined to stop them by any means necessary.
Shone Productions, based in Liverpool, has been producing pantomimes for venues across the British Isles since 2013.
A relaxed performance/BSL takes place on December 28 at 2pm
Tickets cost from £19 to £23.50. Family tickets and boxes are available.
They are available by calling the box office on 600555 or visit villagaiety.com
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |