It’s time to get those mixing bowls out again!
The World Bonnag Championships will take place in Dalby Schoolrooms, on Friday, April 14, from 7.30pm.
Dot Tilbury will be there with her amazing concert party, which will be followed by a Manx supper, presentation of charity cheques, and the judging of the bonnags.
Tickets (£12.50)include supper. To book, contact Gilly on 844031 stating if you have any special dietary requirements.
There are classes for gents, ladies, children (under the age of 14), commercial and gluten-free.
The overall world bonnag champion will be awarded the Isle of Man Creamery Buttermilk Cup. There are also class trophies and winners of each class receive a Shoprite voucher .
Bakers can enter even if they can’t attend the evening – they should drop off their entries at Dalby schoolrooms from 4pm to 7pm on the night.
Laxey Glen Mills has donated bags of soda bread flour. Entrants can pick up a bag from the schoolrooms during the week beginning April 10.
After costs all proceeds go to Dalby Restoration Fund, Arlo’s Adventure and Hands of Hope.
It is sponsored by Shoprite, Laxey Glen Mills, Isle of Man Creamery, and the island branch of Coeliac UK.