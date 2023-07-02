All the usual races and entertainment will be there, including men’s and women’s tin bath races, snake races and solo flying attempts.
Castletown Ale Drinkers’ Society will get the action under for the 52nd championship on Saturday (July 8) from 3pm.
Cheryl Killey Myers said: ‘Our tin bath competitors all want to be world champions – but the snake races and man-powered flying attempts will be just as hotly-contested.
‘Every penny raised on the day will be donated to good causes on the island, so bring your change and your loudest cheers to encourage them.’
This year, there will be a prize and special trophy for the first Southern 100 competitor or pit crew member to cross the line in the tin bath championship.
The winner will win £250 for a Manx charity of their choice.
Tin bath competitors must be at least 16. Rules for the tin baths include that ‘they shall be of standard manufacture and not constructed for the specific purpose of racing’. They will be inspected before racing starts.
Music will be provided by Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band.
Admission is £3 for adults, £1 for children.