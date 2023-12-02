Possan Cloie Rhumsaa meets on Mondays from 9.30am to 11.30am during termtime at the Elim Church.
The aim is to provide a relaxed place for parents, carers, guardians and little ones to play and learn and practise a little bit of Manx through games and songs.
Mooinjer Veggey board member Paul Salmon, who lives in Ramsey and who is helping with the group, said: ‘Everyone is welcome, whether you come along specifically because of the Manx or not.
‘We hope carers and their children will have fun and enjoy being part of the group.
‘Possan Cloie Rhumsaa links in nicely with the other Manx language activities for both schoolchildren and adults in Ramsey and around the north of the island.’
Mooinjer Veggey also runs Possan Cloie groups in St John’s and Castletown. They listen to Manx songs through the Roie Mygeayrt app, available at https://soundcloud.com/culture-vannin/sets/roie-mygeayrt
An art and craft activity is also offered, occasionally based on seasonal customs such as Hop tu Naa or events like Tynwald Day.
There is a suggested weekly donation of £2 per family to cover drinks, snacks and craft materials. For more details email [email protected] or follow Possan Cloie on Facebook.
Mooinjer Veggey thanked Manx Lottery Trust and Culture Vannin for their support.