Isle Listen and Castletown Parks Charity (CPC) have joined forces to bring together Tough Mucka Junior and ManXgames 2024 this weekend.
The huge event will take place on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, from 10am until 10pm in Poulsom Park, Castletown.
There will be a full weekend of mud, fun, skating, scootering, games, extreme sports demonstrations and live music.
The Tough Mucka Junior event will begin at 8am on Saturday, which will then be followed by junior trials riding from 12pm onwards.
Live music in Poulsom Park will also begin at 12pm hosted by SoundCheck, with bands such as ‘kinrage’ taking to the stage.
The event will continue into Sunday, with junior trial bike demonstrations beginning at 12pm as well as live bands performing such as the ‘Persian Doormats’, ‘Dusty Plankton’ and ‘MotherFunkers’.
Current ladies Trial Des Nations World Champion Kaytlyn Adshead and Irish Champion Josh Hanlon will also be attending the junior trial bike demonstrations at roughly 2pm on Sunday.
A spokesperson from ManXgames said: ‘Be sure not miss this demonstration. Their riding antics will be sure to wow the crowd and inspire a new generation of riders.’
The collaboration of Isle Listen and CPC hopes to raise awareness and vital funds for both organisations and leave a ‘lasting legacy’ by providing play equipment and skating facilities for novice and beginner skaters in Poulsom Park.
Andrea Chambers, chief executive of Isle Listen, is keen to build on the success of last year’s event.
She said: ‘Tough Mucka was such a popular event last year we are delighted to be able to extend it for younger people to take part.
‘Not only is it lots of fun but it offers the chance to overcome obstacles, achieve things you thought you couldn’t and spend time in the outdoors, all things we regularly promote at Isle Listen as benefitting mental health.’
Jimmy Cubbon, Castletown Commissioner and CPC director believes both charities will benefit from teaming up for one huge event.
He said: ‘ManXgames sought to highlight the need for quality outdoor free recreational facilities for the Islands teenagers and to promote and grow the riding sports. As a small charity in a small town, teaming up with the amazing charity Isle Listen is giving us the chance to restart the event and hopefully will secure its future.’
Both charities believe it is more important now than ever before to encourage young people to get away from screens and to socialise in safe spaces within our communities.
Tough Mucka Junior is for children aged between 10 and 14 (school years 6 to 9). You can pre-register here by visiting: https://morethanmud.eventbrite.co.uk for £8 per child or pay £10 on the day.