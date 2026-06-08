Thousands of TT visitors descended on Peel for the town's annual Peel TT Day celebrations.
The popular event has long been one of the highlights of race fortnight, attracting bikers and spectators from across the island and beyond.
Traditionally, the festivities were spread across two separate events - Peel Day and the Moddey Dhoo Motorcycle Club Day. However, organisers decided to combine the two for 2026.
Peel Town Commissioner Katryna Baptist said: ‘It was great to see such a fantastic turnout for Peel TT Day.
‘Peel Town Commissioners are pleased to support the event with practical but essential assistance, including staffing, cleaning, bins, traffic management equipment and barriers.
‘Excitingly, we also had live music on the beach stage and that really helped bring the event together, as activities were spread from the harbourside across to the Creg Malin car park, with the beach stage positioned in the middle.’
Brian Curry, a representative of the Moddey Dhoo MCC, said: ‘We don't get involved in the planning of Peel Day itself, but our event helps add another dimension to it.
‘The event is important in bringing people into Peel and adding to the overall TT experience.’
Despite the unpredictable weather throughout TT fortnight, spirits remained high in Sunset City.
Katryna said: ‘The town was buzzing and that's what TT is all about really. The bikers came out in force and seemed to thoroughly enjoy themselves.
‘Events like this provide a real boost for local businesses. It's been a challenge for the local economy adjusting to the new race schedule.
‘There are fewer days available for towns to organise events and, when they do, they often end up competing with each other.
‘Combined with the risk of poor weather and contingency days, organising TT events can be a gamble.
‘In terms of return on investment, I think it really worked. That means we now have more funds to invest in the other 364 days of the year.’