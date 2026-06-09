A spectacular fireworks display lit up Douglas Bay on Saturday night as the curtain came down on this year's Isle of Man TT Races.
Thousands of people gathered along Douglas Promenade to watch the annual display, which has become a popular tradition marking the end of the world-famous festival.
Launched from an offshore barge shortly after 11pm, the fireworks illuminated the night sky above the bay, providing a fitting finale to TT 2026.
Large crowds spilled out from pubs, bars and restaurants along the promenade to catch a glimpse of the display, while many others secured vantage points along the seafront to enjoy the colourful spectacle.
Although this year's TT was not quite what many fans had hoped for, with the schedule repeatedly reshaped by weather disruption, the fireworks offered a chance for visitors and locals alike to come together and reflect on the fortnight.
Persistent rain, low cloud and strong winds led to a number of delays and cancellations throughout the event, forcing organisers to continually revise the race programme.
Despite those frustrations, thousands still travelled to the island to enjoy the unique atmosphere that surrounds the TT, with entertainment, live music and social events continuing throughout the fortnight.
Saturday night's display provided a welcome opportunity to round off the festival on a high note.
For around 15 minutes, bursts of colour exploded across the sky above Douglas Bay, drawing cheers and applause from the crowds gathered below.
Families, racing fans and visitors watched as the fireworks reflected off the water, creating a memorable scene on the final evening of the event.
The display has become one of the most anticipated non-racing attractions of TT fortnight and remains a favourite among both residents and visitors.