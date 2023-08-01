The annual Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering took place last week, with a variety of activities being held all across the island.
Starting on Saturday, July 22 and finishing on Sunday, July 30, every day saw large crowds attend various different events which looked to celebrate Manx and Celtic culture.
Yn Chruinnaght (which means ‘the gathering’) is an initiative that looks to strengthen the relationship between the Isle of Man and the other five Celtic countries - Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall and Brittany.
The forerunner of Yn Chruinnaght was founded in 1924, and was known as Cruinnaght Vanninagh Ashoonagh (‘Manx national gathering’). It was the idea of William Cubbon, the first director of the Manx Museum, who was also the honorary treasurer of both Yn Çheshaght Ghailckagh (The Manx Gaelic Society) and the World Manx Association (WMA).
This year’s schedule of events began with a boat race at Fenella Beach in Peel, which saw the ‘SS Yn Chruinnaght’ be built in the morning before taking to the sea. Monday saw the first ‘food and folk’ session take place at Noa cafe in Market Hall, North Quay, where participants brought along their instruments to play an array of Scottish folk music.
These ‘food and folk’ sessions took place every day, with each day focusing on different types of music (Irish, Scottish, Manx, Welsh and Cornish).
There was certainly no shortage of events for people to get involved in, with a Manx song night and family ceilidh taking place at Peel Masonic Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.
It was the tale of the two ceilidhs on Friday, with the mini musicians ceilidh for under-fours taking place at Peel Centenary Centre in the morning (pictured) followed by the mega Manx ceilidh at the Villa Marina later in the evening.
Then came arguably the biggest event of the week: the ‘Saturday gathering’ at St Johns. This included ‘folklore tours’ from Culture Vannin, Gaelg as Golf ‘pitch and putts’, performances from musicians such as Celtic guitarist Mark Lawrence, the Gobbag Groove Choir, the Mill Ensemble and Cornish ban Morvran, plus dance displays from the likes of Perree Bane and Skeddan Jiarg.
The week’s activities came to an end with a farewell music session at the Black Dog Oven in Peel on Sunday.