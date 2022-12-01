Trevor Shimmin, of Pulrose, sings and plays guitar in bars, songs from the 50s to the present. He has also written more than 100 originals. Trevor loves Christmas and has written two festive songs - A Christmas Ballad and A Song From Santa. He considered doing a countdown of his favourite Christmas songs but found it impossible. He also couldn’t choose just 10 - and has given honourable mentions to Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee and Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms.