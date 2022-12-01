Trevor Shimmin, of Pulrose, sings and plays guitar in bars, songs from the 50s to the present. He has also written more than 100 originals. Trevor loves Christmas and has written two festive songs - A Christmas Ballad and A Song From Santa. He considered doing a countdown of his favourite Christmas songs but found it impossible. He also couldn’t choose just 10 - and has given honourable mentions to Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee and Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms.
All I Want for Christmas is you by Mariah Carey
When you hear the bells come in and Mariah with her big ‘I’ vocal in this song,you just know it’s Christmas time.
I love the Christmas feeling that this song gives and its upbeat tempo. Her vocal is awesome and as far as Christmas songs go,and especially at parties,this song is perfect.
A Spaceman Came Travelling by Chris De Burgh
The storytelling draws you in slowly,building to a point where it leaves the hairs standing up on the back of your neck on the chorus and then takes you back to calm.
It’s a perfect song, sung beautifully and if I was doing a countdown, this would possibly be my number one.
Do They Know It’s Christmas by Band Aid
‘And tonight thank god it’s them instead of you’ is the lyrics we all sing along to the most along with ‘feed the world’.
There’s loads to love about this song: the message,the melody and the fact that all the greatest musicians for its time came together for a great cause and to record a brilliant Christmas song.
Fairytale of New York by The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl
When you’re out with friends and you hear the piano intro everyone quickly makes their way to the dancefloor because they know and love what it is, a brilliant Christmas upbeat dancing song.
The harmonies are beautiful and Kirsty’s voice is always mesmerising. The lyrics have caused a bit of a stir on radio stations but let’s not forget what a brilliant song this is.
Happy Xmas (war is over) by John Lennon and Yoko Ono
The truth is, like many of John’s protest songs, the wars never ended unfortunately. But you can’t blame the man for trying.
This is beautiful in two ways, one as a protest song and two as a Christmas song. The melody is lovely and it’s another song that when you hear it you know it’s Christmas.
I Believe In Father Christmas by Greg Lake
What a beautiful song this is. His vocal,the melody and the music come together perfectly. It’s so simple and straight forward and sometimes I go into a trance when hearing it.
Last Christmas by Wham!
One of the greatest love and Christmas songs of all time.
Great beat and melody. It’s a very good sing-along Christmas song to.
It also gives out good vibes even though it’s a sad song and George’s vocal is brilliant.
Merry Christmas Everybody by Slade
What a clever song title this is. Merry Christmas Everybody also seems like a message to there fans.
Written in the summer I bet they never realised how big a Christmas song this would turn out to be.
It’s a good old end of the night let’s close the show song which is guaranteed to get everybody up and dancing and singing along to.
Silent Night by Sinead O’Connor
There are many versions of this classic but for me this is by far the best. It’s quietly dark and deeply haunting which couldn’t describe the words ‘Silent’ and ‘Night’ any better.
I listen to it with the lights off and turned up quite loud and it takes me to another world.
When A Child Is Born by Johnny Mathis
Eleven days before this was Christmas number one, I was born so it’s a song that’s been around almost as long as I have. It brings a tear to my eyes because it was my mum’s favourite and one of mine too. It’s a brilliant, beautiful Christmas song.“