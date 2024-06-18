A new group is being set up for Irish dance enthusiasts in the Isle of Man.
Carrickeen, which is Manx for ‘Irish dance’, will be hosting a two-day workshop next month and is launching a new and exciting project in September.
In association with Lisa Hegarty, associate teacher of An Coimisiun le Rinci Gaelacha (Irish Dance Commission), it will be the island’s first and only dedicated Irish dance formation team.
A spokesperson for the group said: ‘We are very lucky to be mentored by Lisa, whose dancers have recently featured in Shennaghys Jiu Celtic Festival here in the island.
‘Lisa teaches in her own school, The Hegarty School, Killarney, with her sister Maureen, and with her students has travelled extensively to festivals and competitions.
‘Lisa has danced from a very young age and competed at all levels of Irish dance from beginner to championship level, including Feisanna (competitions) to World Championships.
‘The Irish dance competition community in the island is already well represented so Carrickeen is dedicated purely to bringing Irish dance as a performance art to everyone who loves to perform and watch it.
‘Irish dancing is how Lisa first came to the Isle of Man with the Shennaghys Jiu Festival, making lifelong friendships.’
Lisa is the guest teacher for an Irish dance two-day workshop on July 30 and 31. This will be followed by a celebratory Ceili on the evening of the 31st.
The workshop at All Saints hall, Alexander Drive, Douglas is open to all students aged six to 18 years and costs £80 per student.
There is a 20% discount for all existing Carrickeen students.
Included in the workshop is an audition to join the official Carrickeen troupe.
The audition costs £10 per student but is included in the £80 for workshop attendees.
Aspiring dancers can choose to simply attend the audition if preferred. Once successful auditionees have been chosen, preparation classes for the group’s first festivals/performances will begin in September.
The ceili will take place at Cronkbourne Cricket Club and costs £10 per adult, and £7 for children under 16 years.
Please note that all entries must be received by July 16 at the latest.