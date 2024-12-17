Dalby Church is set to host two traditional events on Christmas Eve this year.
Firstly, the ‘Gathering of the Stable’ will take place at 6pm, which invites shepherds, kings, angels and anyone who’d like to join to meet with the inn keeper, Mary and Joseph to hear their Christmas story.
The all-age gathering lasts for roughly 45 minutes, and includes plenty of carol singing.
However, the day’s events at Dalby Church don’t end there - later that evening at 11:30pm is the ‘Candlelit Christmas Communion’.
Led by minister Cheryl Cousins alongside canon Margaret Burrow, the evening has been described as a ‘beautiful time to gather together, reflect and celebrate’.
Talking about the Dalby Church activities, Ms Cosuins commented: ‘We’ve been doing the gathering at the crib for many years now. Our shepherd, king and angel started when they were but young, and are now over 6ft tall! Mary, Joseph and the baby are different members of our community each year.
‘It’s a simply acted cameo, where the characters of the story come and meet with us to tell their tale of what was happening and how they personally experienced things on that first Christmas Eve over 2000 years ago.
‘The church is turned into a simple candlelit stable (if you have a bit of imagination) and those who come to join us become our cast, with the addition of appropriate tea towels and tinsel.
‘It’s a community gathering that adults and smaller children become part of, and are given the light of Christmas as well as a sweetie bag to take back into their homes. It’s Christmas Eve, so it’s special.’
Ms Cousins was also full of praise for the later communion, as she sees it as an ‘escape from the hustle and bustle of Christmas Day preparations’.
She said: ‘It’s a great way to mark the beginning of Christmas in candlelight and quiet. This is a reflective Celtic Communion Service, that celebrates the coming of the light.
‘The original thought was that we’d have members of the community gathering in starlight, walking down the road greeting one another in the moonlight. However, the reality has been that it’s usually blowing a gale and we’re shredded by the time we arrive!
‘The church is candlelit, beautifully decorated and offers a different reality - an inner sanctuary of stillness where we may be in peace and know that all is well.’