The Isle of Man Arts Council has appointed two new members - Fiona Edwards and Peter Shimmin.
Fiona and Peter’s appointments have been made due to the retirement of council members Jeremy Theobald, who served for four years on the council, and former vice chair Jade Boylan, who served for five years on the council before moving to a role in the Arts Development Team as arts engagement officer.
Fiona currently plays the cornet with the Crosby Silver Band and is a long-time maker of embroidery, crochet, knitting and jewellery, actively taking part in local craft markets.
A spokesperson from the Arts Council said: ‘Currently working in financial services, Fiona will bring her passion for grass roots arts development and participation to the council.
‘Meanwhile, Peter is a well-known member of the Manx amateur theatre community both on stage and off, taking lead roles and directing in many successful shows, most recently in “Jersey Boys”.’
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK, commented: ‘We are pleased to welcome Fiona and Peter to the council.
‘With the breadth of their talents and experience and their passions for the arts, they will bring valuable perspectives and added depth to an already experienced council.
‘We are thrilled to have them on board and look forward to their valuable contributions in promoting and supporting the arts on the Isle of Man.
‘I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Jeremy Theobald and Jade Boylan for their dedicated service as members of the Isle of Man Arts Council. Their contributions have been invaluable and have helped shape the arts landscape on the Isle of Man.
‘We wish them both the very best in their future endeavours.’