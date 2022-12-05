Tynwald president Laurence Skelly MLC has extended a ‘very warm invitation’ to all members of the public and the business community to join members and officers of Tynwald at the service.
It takes place on Thursday next week (December 15) at 1.10pm.
The music will be a selection of well-known and less familiar pieces, featuring the Tynwald Choir, the Government Staff Choir and a brass group.
The order of service has been arranged by clerk of Tynwald Jonathan King.
A retiring collection will be made and the service is expected to finish at about 2pm, after which those attending are welcome to stay for a cup of tea and a mince pie.
Mr Skelly thanked Monsignor John Devine and his team for the hospitality of St Mary’s.