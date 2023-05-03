Tickets are now on sale for the six-day Mananan Festival, taking place at the Erin Arts Centre next month.
The festival will be opened by UK Poet Laureate Simon Armitage on Monday, June 26.
Simon will read a selection of his work, including new poems, before a question and answer session and book signing.
He was appointed Poet Laureate in 2019 for a 10-year term and his poems have included a tribute to the Queen, Floral Tribute, a contemplative poem, Lockdown, and a poem about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Resistance.
Simon has published more than a dozen poetry collections, two novels and three non-fiction bestsellers.
EAC creative director Pip Rolfe said: ‘We’re very excited to welcome UK Poet Laureate Simon Armitage to open this year’s festival.’
The following evening will see a performance of Isla Callister’s Manx celebration of Manx women, Creeaght.
The piece features music and illustrations inspired by the lives and legacies of women who have shaped the island’s history from the late 1800s to the present day.
It was commissioned by Culture Vannin and premiered at Yn Chruinnaght festival last year.
Isla on fiddle will be joined by an ensemble of Anna Garvin (piano), Kirsty Lawrence (cello), Katie Lawrence (fiddle), Aalin Clague (voice), Mera Royle (harp) and Annie Kissack (spoken word).
The performance features artwork by illustrator Jo Davies.
Multi-award-winning chamber ensemble A4 Brass Quartet will perform on June 28.
Formed in 2013 at the Royal Northern College of Music, the ensemble comprises of principal players from some of the UK’s top brass bands.
Their blend of cornet, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium stands out from the traditional quartet and they have featured on national TV and radio.
One of the UK’s leading pianists, Tim Horton, will take to the stage on June 29, playing a programme drawing on his recent Chopin Cycle concerts and including works by Ravel and Haydn.
Tim made his solo debut at London’s Wigmore Hall in 2016 before returning in 2021.
A quartet at the forefront of the Scottish fiddle scene will play on June 30.
Rant fiddle quartet have three acclaimed albums under their belt and have been performing for 10 years.
The quartet features Bethany Reid from Shetland, Anna Massie and Lauren MacColl from Black Isle and Gillian Frame from Aaran.
They will play a mixture of old collections and their own contemporary writing.
Pip said: ‘We can’t wait to see them here at Mananan.’
Swinging jazz ensemble The Harvey O’Higgins Project will close the festival on Saturday, July 1.
Pip said: ‘To close the festival we are delighted to welcome one of the hottest jazz acts on the circuit, supported by local heroes All The Presidents Men.
The quartet features Graham Harvey (piano), Dave O’Higgins (saxophone), Jeremy Brown (bass) and Matt Skelton (drums).
They explore the standard repertoire and forms of jazz, allowing these forms to provide the canvas for improvisation and diologue.
Dave Gelly of The Observer described them as ‘an excellent ensemble, with that settled-in feeling that comes from knowing each other’s playing intimately’.
Concerts start each night at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available to buy online at ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre and from the EAC box office on 835858.