University College Isle of Man (UCM) and Manx Wildlife Trust have teamed up in a new partnership which aims to improve the welfare of wildlife during hedge cutting and verge trimming.
As part of UCM’s existing ‘Preparing a Tractor for Hedge/Verge Cutting Operations’ course, learners will be given a presentation from charity Manx Wildlife Trust that the college hope will create a model of positive, proactive conservation.
It also aims to raise awareness of how small changes in approach, particularly for timing and sensitivity of works, can make a significant difference for wildlife.
From this course, learners will gain the practical skills and qualification to enable them to carry out these important works, and will be given the insight to enable them to do it in a way that works with nature.
Kerry Birchall, who manages UCM’s adult learning courses, said: ‘We’re pleased to be working with Chloe and the team at Manx Wildlife Trust to add in this important information into our course.
‘There is clear public appetite for better, more wildlife-friendly approaches, so we’re pleased to be able to empower those who undertake these works.
‘Learner will leave the course with clear guidance and practical training, being able to make informed decisions that protects wildlife while still meeting land-management and legal requirements.’
Manx Wildlife Trust’s land and nature advisor Chloe Hurst added: ‘Roadside habitats (hedges and verges) are some of the most important wildlife corridors on the island, linking fragmented landscapes, providing valuable shelter, nesting areas and food sources for a diverse range of species as well as acting as a refuge for rare plants.
‘The responsible management of these habitats is an island-wide priority.’
More information about this course is available on the UCM website.