Vendors are being sought to join one of the big events during the TT fortnight.
The festival will be held on the evenings of Friday, May 31, Saturday, June 1, Sunday, June 2 and Monday,June 3.
It will be held in Market Place and West Quay with two live music acts performing each evening.
The festival takes place to complement the Ramsey Sprint which is a favourite among race fans who visit the Island for the TT.
It is a drag sprint event over a straight course measuring an eighth of a mile along part of Ramsey’s Mooragh Promenade and members of the public can enter.
The commissioners have taken to social media urging any vendors interested in being at the festival to get in touch. Around 3,000 people attended Sprintfest in 2023.
On Facebook, the commissioners say: ‘The festival is popular and attracts a large audience of people who want to sample the TT festival atmosphere without the need to travel to Douglas.
‘We are seeking expressions of interest from concessions who would like to be part of Sprintfest 2024.
‘Sprintfest benefits from being within walking distance to most of Ramsey and is well served by public transport for those locals and visitors who wish to travel from further away.
‘We want to further enhance the festival experience by offering those attending a choice of concessions which complement those businesses which already operate in the town.’
Any vendors interested in attending the festival this year can visit the Sprintfest or Ramsey Town Commissioners Facebook pages where you can find a link to a Google form to fill out.