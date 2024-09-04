The Villa Marina and Gaiety Theatre have announced two headline acts next year in the form of comedian Dara O Briain and musician John Lydon.
Irish comedian O Briain, who hosted the popular TV panel show ‘Mock The Week’ on BBC One, is set to perform his show Re:Creation on May 9 at the Villa Marina.
A spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety said: ‘After the huge international success of his last tour, “So, Where Were We?” which sold out 173 venues across 20 countries and was named UK Comedy Tour of the Year 2023 by Chortle, Dara's new show 'Re:Creation' sees one of Ireland's finest live comedians back doing his favourite thing - standing in a theatre, telling stories and creating madness with the audience.
‘It's guaranteed to be a very, very, funny night!’
Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, September 6 at 11am and will be available at villagaiety.com, in person at the Villa Marina or by calling 600555.
This is not the only headline event that has recently been announced by Villa Gaiety.
Punk icon John Lydon is also set to visit the Isle of Man next year as part of his spoken word tour visiting England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales and the island.
The shows in Autumn 2025 will visit all parts of the British Isles and have been booked due to large demand following the success of a previous spoken word tour in Spring 2024.
Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions.
A spokesperson from the tour said: ‘An icon, a revolutionary and an immortal, as the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, John Lydon (also known as Johnny Rotten) changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.
‘He caused an earthquake which transformed music for good. During his remarkable years in Public Image Ltd he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.
‘As a writer, Lydon also wrote two best-selling volumes of memoir: the excoriating “Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs” and the ridiculously entertaining and uncompromising “Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored”.
‘Now he is embarking on a spoken word tour, where fans will get to hear his stories up-close-and-personal.’
Tickets for the event on September 22, 2025 go on sale this Friday, September 6 at 10am. For further information, you can visit www.awaywithmedia.com/tours