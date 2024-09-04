A spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety said: ‘After the huge international success of his last tour, “So, Where Were We?” which sold out 173 venues across 20 countries and was named UK Comedy Tour of the Year 2023 by Chortle, Dara's new show 'Re:Creation' sees one of Ireland's finest live comedians back doing his favourite thing - standing in a theatre, telling stories and creating madness with the audience.