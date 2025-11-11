VillaGaiety and the Isle of Man Arts Council have announced their programme of events and activities for Christmas 2025, featuring a mix of new performances, seasonal favourites, and family-friendly entertainment across the festive period.
The line-up includes a series of returning highlights, such as ‘Retro Night’ featuring 11-piece function band Retrospect, Manannan’s Winterfest, A Wurlitzer Christmas Spectacular with Dr Peter Litman and the Cathedral Choir, and The Manx Youth Orchestra Christmas Concert.
Other notable performances include comedian Sophie McCartney’s Christmas edition of ‘One Foot in the Rave’ on December 12, and the return of The Chicago Blues Brothers on December 19.
Families are invited to ‘Kickstart Your Christmas’ with a weekend of activities on November 29 and November 30.
The event includes children’s parties with ‘Singing Jo & Co’, a ‘Pop In & Play’ session at Dragon’s Castle, and two performances of ‘Jonty Gentoo’ by Manx Family Concerts, inspired by the Julia Donaldson story.
The Broadway Cinema will host a screening of Home Alone, accompanied by complimentary hot chocolate, and a Christmas Family Disco will close the day, featuring special guest appearances from the cast of this year’s pantomime, Cinderella.
In addition to theatre and music events, the Isle of Man Arts Council’s ‘Arts in the Arcade’ series will return to the Villa Marina Arcade, offering festive workshops for all ages.
The ‘Bubbles & Baubles’ evenings will take place on November 26 and 27 from 6pm to 8pm, where adults can enjoy prosecco while painting their own Christmas baubles under the guidance of local artist Kate Summerville. Tickets cost £12 and include a complimentary glass of Prosecco, with attendance limited to 20 participants per session.
On Sunday November 30, artist Felicity Wood will lead two family craft workshops. From 10am to 12pm, participants can create handmade festive garlands, followed by a 2pm to 4pm session focused on making a traditional Manx ‘Kissing Bush’ — a Nollick Ghennal custom reimagined for modern audiences.
A festive treasure hunt, organised in partnership with Douglas City Council, will also take place from November 20 to December 7 in Douglas City Centre.
Families will be encouraged to explore local shops and uncover clues for a chance to win prizes, including family tickets to the pantomime, while supporting local businesses.
The centrepiece of the Christmas schedule is the annual pantomime, with Stage-Ed returning to the Gaiety Theatre to present Cinderella from December 19 to 31. The production ‘promises a mix of music, humour, and festive spirit’.
Stephen Palfreman, director of Stage-Ed, said: ‘We can’t wait to return to the Gaiety stage with Cinderella this Christmas.
‘As one of the most beloved pantomimes of all time, audiences can look forward to plenty of sparkle, laughter and Manx magic throughout.
‘Our wonderful cast will also be out and about across the island during December, so keep an eye out and be sure to say hello if you spot them.’
Tickets for all shows and events are on sale now and are available online at https://www.villagaiety.com/, in person at the Villa Marina or Welcome Centre, or by calling the VillaGaiety Box Office on 600555.