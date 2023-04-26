Laxey was filled with the sound of brass band music on Sunday afternoon as five bands entertained a large audience over three outdoor venues.
The bands - Ramsey Town Band, Onchan Silver Band, Douglas Town Band, Rushen Silver Band and Manx Concert Brass - took it in turns to play outside Mines Tavern, in the Village Square and outside Laxey Glen Pavilion.
They then came together for a spectacular finale in the Village Square.
The event, now in its sixth year, was hosted and supported by Garff Commissioners.
Vice-chair Marinda Fargher told Island Life: ‘The Brass Band Festival on Sunday was a great afternoon that was enjoyed by all that attended.
‘The number of spectators seemed greater than ever, and the bands provided magnificent entertainment across the village.
‘The audiences were very appreciative of the music, particularly for the grand finale.’
She added: ‘The event creates a wonderful atmosphere with the musical sounds of the bands against the iconic sounds of the trams.’
Each band received an award for the entertainment they had provided.
Marinda thanked everyone who had helped to provide such a warm welcome at the festival.