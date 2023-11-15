The two-day Laxey Christmas Market will be held at venues around the village this weekend.
Now in its 12th year, the event has grown from a small village fair into a major Christmas attraction spread across four venues in the village, including the Working Men’s Institute, the Laxey Glen, Laxey Station and Christ Church.
And The Laxey and Lonan Heritage Trust will be operating the Great Laxey Mines Railway.
The market attracts several thousand people with the best in local crafts and produce on display at more than 100 stalls. There will be different stalls on each day.
There will be plenty to eat and drink, games to play and a raffle with prizes donated by all the stallholders.
Father Christmas has accepted his invitation and he’s looking forward to meeting as many children as he can.
It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Laxey Working Men’s Institute, a community facility since it opened in 1876.
Money raised will help keep the building safe, warm and dry. In particular, the aim is to provide a new access system to ensure the building is secure when it is not in use.
Entry is £1 with tickets valid for both days. To encourage people to travel by bus there’s half-price entry for anyone showing a bus ticket to Laxey for that day.
The directors of the Institute thanked Garff Commissioners, Isle of Man Railways, Tesco, the Scout Association and all those taking part in putting on the market for their support.
Meanwhile, Inner Wheel Club of Rushen and Western Mann is holding a Christmas Fair at Erin Arts Centre, in Port Erin, on Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Admission (£3) includes coffee and a mince pie.
Cummal Mooar, in Ramsey, is hosting a Christmas Coffee Morning on Saturday, 10am to midday. Admission is £2 for adults, which includes a hot drink and mince pie, and 50p for children, which includes juice and a biscuit.
And Father Christmas will be at Southlands Christmas Fayre, taking place at the residential home in Port Erin on Sunday, 1.30pm to 4.30pm.
Tickets for Santa’s Grotto (£3.50) are available from reception.