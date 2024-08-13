Clothing that has been found in Ramsey and Douglas is set to appear in a new independent Netflix film.
In March this year, Maggie Harding from the ‘Greta Harding Theatrical Clothing Company’ found a variety of 1940s styled clothing in the island, which have now been used for a new film to be released on Netflix later this year titled ‘The Nervous State’.
Maggie travels to the island twice a year to look for antique and vintage clothing which can be used in film, television and theatre productions, and has been visiting the island since 1975.
She has provided clothing for a number of popular BBC television shows, such as Downton Abbey, Peaky Blinders and Foyle’s War.
Talking about why she comes to the island, Maggie said: ‘The Isle of Man is a great hunting ground for vintage items, as a number of people have kept clothing and accessories for many years.
‘I have made many good friends on the island, who all keep a look out for old items for me.’
This year, Maggie was asked by a film company working in conjunction with the University of Sheffield to supply the costumes for a new film set in 1938, just before the outbreak of the Second World War.
‘The Nervous State’, which is set to be released on Netflix later this year, was filmed in Stockport, Greater Manchester.
Maggie said: ‘It was great working on this film, as Stockport is just up the road from where I live so it wasn’t too far to travel.
‘I was happy to provide all the costumes for this film and had fun finding just the right outfits for the actors and actresses.
‘I had just returned from my buying trip on the island when I had a call from the film company, and I had to rush to get some items cleaned in time for the dress rehearsals.’
An overcoat which was used in the film was purchased from a man in Douglas, who had a collection of vintage men’s clothing, while the women’s clothing was mostly redeemed from a lady in Ramsey who was simply ‘clearing out her attic’.
Maggie added: ‘She had clothing, hats and handbags which had belonged to her mother and had been stored for over 50 years. I went to visit her in March and by June the clothing was being used in the film.
‘I loved the gold opera coat as it was certainly suited to the 1930s and was in great condition, while a green short jacket which was also picked up is part of a 1940s skirt suit also from the collection bought in Ramsey.’
Maggie attended the premiere of ‘The Nervous State’ in Stockport in July, and also recently returned to the island at the start of August seeking old costume jewellery, handbags, hats, shoes, lace and old fabrics.