Youngster had a chance to get up close and personal with cute baby goats and lambs during an open event in Kirk Michael.
Families flocked to Isle of Man Goats at High Tilt Farm, run by Clare Lewis and partner Mike Walker, who have been holding the farm tours called ‘Kidding Chaos’ for more than a decade.
They've run more than 30 sessions over the Easter holidays, which hundreds of people have donned their wellies to cuddle kids and lambs. The open days will continuing throughout the spring.
Clare said: ‘We have been running ’Kidding Chaos’ for ten years. All our visitors get to cuddle a baby goat. We don’t need to kid a lot of goats for the dairy. We make a range of award-winning chesses and yoghurts.
‘We love visitors so if you have never been to ‘Kidding Chaos’ get books in. We have been running during the Easter period and we will run weekends throughout April and into May.
‘The weather has been really horrible this March and we have struggled bringing forage from one barn to another and we have struggled with the sheep and goats getting sore hooves because it is so wet and the changing weather patterns are a real concern but we battle on.’ By the end of last week six of the 12 pregnant goats had given birth with five male and six female kids so far, including one set of triplets.
A new dedicated farm shop is also in the works at High Tilt Farm which should be opening in the next few weeks which will sell their award-winning cheeses and dairy products.